Indian army confirms three soldiers killed by Pakistan at LoC
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
Indian army confirms three soldiers killed by Pakistan at LoC
Share

NEW DELHI – Three Indian soldiers were killed after Pakistani forces responded to ceasefire violations the at the Line of Control (LoC), Indian authorities confirmed on Thursday.

In statement to the local media, Indian army said that the soldiers were performing their duties at the check posts when they were killed by Pakistan Army.

“Two soldiers were fatally injured. Four soldiers were injured, being evacuated,” the Indian army statement said.

Earlier, one soldier Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch on Wednesday night. 

Just day before yesterday, a Pakistan Army soldier and a 15-year old boy were martyred while four other civilians including a woman were injured after Indian army restored to unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC).

Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC

The military media wing said that the Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC.

“Indian Army intentionally has targeted the civilian population,” said the ISPR.

It said: “Sepoy Shafique who fought for the motherland with bravery embraced martyrdom.”

A 15-year old boy who was the resident of Barroaur Tandar was also martyred by the Indian army.

“Four civilians including a woman and a 80-year old man are among the injured,” said the ISPR DG. The injured who were the residents of Kartan village were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

Pakistan Army gave befitting reply to Indian army and targeted their check-posts.

More From This Category
US imposes heavy fine on Emirates airline for ...
06:03 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Land acquired for Pakistan’s Diamer Basha Dam
05:30 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Woman gang-raped after lured to a fake job ...
02:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Reuters, BBC reports India as one of world’s ...
01:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistan refutes baseless reports claiming Pak ...
01:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 claims 15 lives in Pakistan, 625 new ...
12:59 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr