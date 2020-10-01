Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in IIOJ&K during last month of September
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 18 Kashmiris, including one in custody, Ii Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, during the last month of September.
According to the data issued by Kashmir Media Service (KMS), today (Thursday), these killings rendered two women widowed and four children orphaned.
During the period, at least 16 persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.
Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 88 people and destroyed or damaged 14 residential houses and structures during 567 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month.
Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordon and search operations in the last six months in the held-valley.
