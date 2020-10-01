NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Thursday arrested Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman, the son of deceased Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, in a corruption case.

He was taken into custody by the anti-corruption authorities from his house in Karachi, the anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement.

Reports suggest Zaman is accused of embezzlement of funds during his tenure as taluka Nazim of Hala.

He was earlier in August summoned by the agency but he did not show up.

