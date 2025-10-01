Warrants issued against Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife over ‘false allegations’ against Daily Pakistan host

ISLAMABAD – Non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Iqbal, the first wife of late MNA and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain over systematic campaign of false propaganda, baseless accusations, and defamation against Daily Pakistan anchor Yasir Shami.

Bushra Iqbal initially filed a cybercrime case against Shami, and during the proceedings, she reportedly used her social media platforms for false information, misreporting case, and make unfounded allegations against Shami.

In response to these claims, Yasir Shami approached FIA Cyber Crime Wing, demanding that evidence supporting the accusations be produced. On May 10, 2024, Shami lodged a complaint under Sections 20 and 24 of the PECA Act 2016.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) conducted an extensive investigation over several months before submitting the case to the court. Despite multiple notices and repeated summonses to appear in court, Bushra Iqbal failed to comply.

The court first issued bailable arrest warrants, but after her continued absence, it escalated the matter and issued non-bailable arrest warrants, commanding her to appear on October 16.

The case against Bushra Iqbal shows serious legal consequences of cyber defamation, sending a strong message that online propaganda and false allegations will not be tolerated after new changes.