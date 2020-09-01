PM Imran to visit Lahore today 

11:03 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Lahore today 
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today (Tuesday) to hold key meetings with representatives of local administration and provincial cabinet members.

According to media details, the premier will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss different matters of bilateral interests today.

The Prime Minister will also receive briefing over the two-year performance of the provincial government.  

More From This Category
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture ...
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
SC Registrar returns petition seeking ...
09:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
‘Friend of Pakistan’ — Outgoing US envoy ...
08:48 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
PCB announces schedule of remaining PSL 2020 ...
07:35 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
PM for quick release of under trial women ...
06:14 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr