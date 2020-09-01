PM Imran to visit Lahore today
11:03 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today (Tuesday) to hold key meetings with representatives of local administration and provincial cabinet members.
According to media details, the premier will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss different matters of bilateral interests today.
The Prime Minister will also receive briefing over the two-year performance of the provincial government.
