Adiala jail authorities ordered not to keep Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed prison authorities not to keep PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in solitary confinement.

Justice Khadim Hussain Somro issued the directions while disposing of petitions challenging the alleged solitary confinement of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Aleema Khan had approached the court against the alleged solitary confinement of Imran Khan, while Mubashira Khawar Maneka had filed a petition concerning Bushra Bibi.

In its decision, the high court directed jail authorities to facilitate a meeting between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan. The superintendent of Adiala Jail was also instructed to ensure that neither of them is kept in solitary confinement.

The court directed authorities to facilitate Imran Khan’s meetings with his family in accordance with jail rules and allow him to speak with his sons by telephone.

The decision further directed that Imran Khan be provided with newspapers and books on a daily basis and receive medical facilities in accordance with jail rules.

The court said that if the facility of recording Imran Khan’s audio is misused, it could be withdrawn.

The high court declared the petitions maintainable in light of the Nusrat Bhutto case and the Begum Shamim Afridi judgments. It directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure implementation of the court’s directions and submit a compliance report within 15 days.