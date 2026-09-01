Electric cars, bikes registration fee update as relief extended

KARACHI – The Sindh government has granted another two-year extension in concession in tax and registration for non-commercial electric vehicles as part of efforts to promote clean and sustainable transportation.

The decision was taken during a Sindh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House. The cabinet approved a package of tax and registration concessions for electric vehicles.

Under the decision, the incentives will remain in effect from May 30, 2026, to May 29, 2028.

Electric Vehicle Registration Fees

The electric vehicle registration fee will remain at Rs1,000, while the annual motor vehicle tax for non-commercial electric vehicles will remain at Rs500.

Electric motorcycles will be subject to a one-time lifetime motor vehicle tax of Rs500.

The cabinet also approved a luxury tax of Rs5,000 on electric vehicles with an engine equivalent of 2,000cc or above. A Rs1,000 fine will be imposed on delayed registration of electric vehicles.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said promoting electric vehicles would help reduce dependence on imported fuel, lower carbon emissions and improve urban air quality.

He said the continuation of tax incentives would encourage the use of electric vehicles in the province and help attract investment in the electric mobility sector.