Pakistan court declares marriage of 15-year-old girl illegal

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the marriage of a 15-year-old girl illegal and ordered that she be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

Justice Munawar Iqbal Dogar issued the order while hearing a petition filed by citizen Muhammad Aslam.

The petitioner had challenged the orders of a Justice of the Peace, stating that his 15-year-old daughter, Hina Aslam, had allegedly been forced into marriage.

He requested the court to direct authorities to register a case against the boy involved.

The high court accepted the petition and declared Hina Aslam’s marriage illegal.

The court also directed police to investigate a request for registration of a fresh first information report (FIR) concerning the marriage. It set aside the Justice of the Peace’s decision rejecting the application for registration of a case.

The court ordered that the girl be placed under the care of the Child Protection Bureau.

In its remarks, the court observed that children’s wishes are important, but due to their young age, such wishes cannot automatically be considered decisive. It said laws against child marriage are intended to protect children’s rights and ensure their safety.