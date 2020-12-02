Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended for another day
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.
Their five-day parole granted on November 27, to attend the funeral of Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's, lapsed today.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the provincial government has approved the PML-N’s application of extension in the parole of the opposition leaders.
“The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said.
The decision was made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, she added.
In the application submitted to the Punjab government, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolence over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.
CM Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole of both.
The PML-N president was released on parole on Friday on the demise of his mother for five days.
-
-
-
-
- Vivo – Chinese phonemaker to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan08:26 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Behroze Sabzwari tests positive for COVID-1907:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi tweets about writing a book on God07:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Kaavan looks happy in Cambodia after freedom from Pakistani zoo03:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020