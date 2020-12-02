Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended for another day
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.

Their five-day parole granted on November 27, to attend the funeral of Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's, lapsed today.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the provincial government has approved the PML-N’s application of extension in the parole of the opposition leaders.

“The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said.

The decision was made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, she added.

In the application submitted to the Punjab government, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolence over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. 

CM Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole of both.

The PML-N president was released on parole on Friday on the demise of his mother for five days.

