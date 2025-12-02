Imran Khan is fine, says Uzma after meeting PTI founder at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – After meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, his sister Uzma Khan has said PTI founder’s health is completely fine.

The anticipation surrounding the meeting between Imran Khan, his family, and lawyers finally came to an end today. The jail authorities allowed the meeting strictly under the condition that no political discussion or activity would take place during or after the meeting, in accordance with jail regulations.

In this context, PTI made a wise decision by nominating Salman Safdar and Uzma Khan for the meeting.

While this permission is a good and lawful decision by the jail authorities, it also places responsibility on PTI to follow the rules so that such family and legal meetings can continue in the future.

The jail authorities emphasized that any political activity or discussion after the meetings could lead to reconsideration of this decision.

After returning from the meeting, Uzma Khan told the media that the PTI founder’s health is completely fine, and she will provide detailed information after consulting with both sisters.