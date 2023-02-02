IHC to form larger bench to hear plea seeking Imran’s disqualification for 'concealing alleged daughter'

Search

Web Desk 11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has announced to constitute a larger bench, to hear a plea seeking disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case after PTI Chairman submitted his reply for not mentioning his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers.

Imran Khan, in his reply, raised objections over the petition, maintaining that he no longer holds a seat in the National Assembly. PTI chief pleaded that ‘the petition is not maintainable and is liable to be dismissed forthwith’.

Later, Justice Aamer Farooq announced formation of a larger bench for the hearing on the case.

In the previous hearing, the petitioner Sajid Mehmood produced the declaration of Jemima Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, about the alleged love child Tyrian White. The British socialite gave the declaration about Tyrian back in 2004 for Carolina White to get guardianship of Tyrian.

For the unversed, Tyrian White is the purported daughter of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

Around 3 decades back, Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned case was filed against the former PM who did not acknowledge Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.

Jemima shares Tyrian White's photo on Instagram, calls her 'step-daughter'

