Karachi, Lahore weather update today amid chances of rains

Karachi is expected to experience partly cloudy and humid weather over the next 24 hours, with light drizzle likely in some areas during the morning and night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather department said temperatures are expected to remain warm, with the maximum ranging between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1°C.

Humidity in the city stands at 78 percent, contributing to muggy conditions, while sea breezes are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

The Met Office also forecast intermittent gusty winds and said isolated drizzle may occur in parts of the city during the early morning and nighttime hours.

Lahore Weather Update

Overnight rainfall brought cooler and more pleasant weather to Lahore, where cloudy skies and sunshine alternated throughout the day.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city’s current temperature was recorded at 30°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C and the minimum is likely to remain around 28°C.

Weather officials have forecast a 70 percent chance of rain in Lahore during the day. Winds are blowing at 14 kilometers per hour, while humidity stands at 70 percent, contributing to relatively humid conditions despite the drop in temperature.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall is also expected in Islamabad, where the weather department has forecast showers to continue throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the federal capital is expected to reach 35°C.

The Met Office further said the ongoing spell of rain is likely to persist for the next two to three days in several parts of the country. Thunderstorms and rainfall are also forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.