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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

By Our Correspondent
8:47 am | Jul 2, 2026
Gold Prices Increase By Rs2830 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs419,636 Per Tola in the local market on July 02, 2026 Thursday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs4,458 in previous session, settling at Rs359,770.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price
Gold Per tola 436 -5,200 424,836
Gold 10 grams 364,228 -4,458 359,770
Silver Per tola 6,349 -07 6,242

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $53 per ounce to trade at $3,972 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 395,633 377,650 323,700
Per 1 Gram 33,919.42 32,377 27,753
Per 10 Grams 339,194 323,776 277,522
Per Ounce 961,389 917,689.5 786,591

Silver prices registered downward trend, with the rate falling by Rs107 per tola to Rs6,242.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.

Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump

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