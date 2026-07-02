Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs419,636 Per Tola in the local market on July 02, 2026 Thursday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs4,458 in previous session, settling at Rs359,770.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|436
|-5,200
|424,836
|Gold
|10 grams
|364,228
|-4,458
|359,770
|Silver
|Per tola
|6,349
|-07
|6,242
In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $53 per ounce to trade at $3,972 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|395,633
|377,650
|323,700
|Per 1 Gram
|33,919.42
|32,377
|27,753
|Per 10 Grams
|339,194
|323,776
|277,522
|Per Ounce
|961,389
|917,689.5
|786,591
Silver prices registered downward trend, with the rate falling by Rs107 per tola to Rs6,242.
The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.
Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump