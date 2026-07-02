Mpa Saqib Chadhar Gets Relief In Momina Iqbal Harassment Case

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Saqib Chadhar until July 13 in a case registered over alleged harassment of actress Momina Iqbal.

Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Siddiqui heard the matter and directed the lawmaker to cooperate with investigators by joining the ongoing inquiry.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the suspect’s mobile phone, which was required for the investigation, had been received only a day earlier. The officer added that the inquiry had not yet been completed.

The court instructed the investigation team to expedite the probe and adjourned proceedings until July 13.

Representing actress Momina Iqbal, her lawyer argued that Saqib Chadhar was allegedly misusing his position and deliberately causing delays in the investigation to hinder its progress.

The court also ordered the investigating authorities to complete the inquiry and submit a progress report along with the relevant record at the next hearing.

The case was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after Momina Iqbal filed a complaint alleging harassment against the provincial lawmaker.