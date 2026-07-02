No Entry without Helmets on Lahore’s Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road and Cantt

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police intensified its campaign against helmet violations after an artificial intelligence (AI)-based survey revealed widespread compliance among motorcyclists, paving way for tougher enforcement against those still ignoring safety rules.

Authorities now declared The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road, and the Cantt area as no-go zones for motorcyclists riding without helmets. Officials said the zero-tolerance policy will also be expanded to roads linked with these model corridors in a bid to improve road safety and curb traffic-related deaths.

The decision follows the department’s first AI-powered helmet compliance survey, conducted using AI technology integrated with Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) camera network. The survey monitored traffic at 17 major intersections across Lahore.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the AI system recorded 264,112 motorcycles passing through the monitored intersections during the survey period. Of these, 256,473 riders were wearing helmets, while only 7,639 were found violating helmet regulations, resulting in a compliance rate of 97.11%.

CTO said the overwhelming compliance demonstrates growing public awareness of road safety, allowing the department to take stricter action against the small number of violators who continue to put their lives at risk.

He added that increased helmet usage has already produced safety benefits, with cases of severe head injuries among motorcyclists declining by 40%. The expanded enforcement campaign, he said, is aimed at further reducing fatalities and encouraging every rider to comply with mandatory helmet laws.