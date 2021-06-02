COAS Bajwa hails Qatar’s support to Pakistan

07:23 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
COAS Bajwa hails Qatar’s support to Pakistan
Share

RAWALPINDI - Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al Thani, Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company & Member of the Ruling Family of State of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said military’s media wing in a statement.

Acknowledging positive trajectory of Pakistan - Qatar relationship, COAS appreciated Qatar's support to Pakistan in various domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region & expressed desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration.

