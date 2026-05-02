Electric Bike Installment Plans for Pakistani Riders with zero markup

Petrol prices in Pakistan have become increasingly unaffordable for the average consumer, as per-litre prices surge to Rs400, pushing the market toward a shift in electric mobility. However, the shift of EV bikes is still limited due to high upfront costs, with even entry-level electric scooters priced around Rs. 1.5–2 Lac, making affordability a major challenge for many buyers.

There are easy installment plan for Electric Bikes, making electric commuting more accessible for daily riders looking to cut fuel costs. Under this Installment Plan, customers can now get an OKLA electric bike with 0% markup for up to 6 months, along with flexible long-term options up to 36 months.

Installments start as low as around Rs. 7,500 per month, depending on the model and plan selected. Featured Models Include Orbit (1000W), Onyx (1200W), OKT Eco & Graphene Series, OMO Graphene (2000W high-performance model).

EV Bikes on Installment in Pakistan

The entry-level Orbit model is among the most affordable options, while premium variants offer extended battery range and higher power output. Processing fees apply depending on the installment plan, but the 0% markup offer remains available for short-term financing.

This easy installment offer aims to encourage the shift toward electric mobility in Pakistan, reducing dependency on fuel and promoting eco-friendly transport.

With rising petrol prices, this financing option makes switching to EV bikes more practical than ever.