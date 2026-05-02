Pakistan fires back at UK Envoy amid rising Terror Attacks from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sharply denounced remarks made by British Special Representative on Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation, calling the statement one-sided and out of touch with the realities on the ground.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said such comments should be avoided, arguing they fail to reflect the complexity of the situation and show a lack of understanding of ongoing security challenges in the border region. The spox claimed Pakistan continues to face sustained cross-border terrorism, alleging that attacks originating from Afghan territory have resulted in the martyrdom of 52 civilians and injuries to 84 others.

He further said that despite Pakistan’s goodwill gesture in March 2026, which included a temporary ceasefire, militant infiltration attempts and attacks from across the border have continued without pause. He also alleged that some of these operations are supported by India-linked elements, further intensifying the diplomatic accusations.

Islamabad responded with restraint throughout the period, opting for targeted and precise military operations aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts and disrupting networks that facilitate cross-border attacks. Officials also claimed that multiple infiltration attempts have been successfully foiled through these actions.

The spokesperson rejected Afghan authorities’ allegations regarding civilian casualties, calling them baseless and unsupported by any evidence.

Pakistan urged international community to take a more balanced and fact-based view of the situation, emphasizing its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and calling for impartial assessment rather than one-sided narratives.