Punjab CM Rahmat Card: Rs1Lac Financial Aid program rolled out for Widows, Orphans

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched “Rahmat Card” program, with Rs5 billion welfare initiative aimed at supporting around 50,000 widows and orphaned children across Punjab.

Under the scheme, each eligible beneficiary will receive Rs. 100,000 in financial assistance. The ambitious initiative will help around 50,000 widows and orphaned children, offering direct financial relief under a structured and technology-driven system.

Under this scheme, each eligible widow and orphan child will receive a substantial Rs100,000 cash assistance, designed to provide immediate financial stability to the most vulnerable segments of society.

The program comes with strict eligibility conditions. It is exclusively reserved for Muslim widows and orphan children who qualify under Zakat principles. Individuals who are government employees, pensioners, or those who are themselves liable to pay Zakat will be categorically excluded from the program.

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To ensure accessibility and transparency, the government has introduced a dedicated mobile application and official web portal (https://rahmatcard.punjab.gov.pk) for applications. A helpline (1077) has also been activated to assist applicants and resolve queries.

Beneficiary selection will be carried out using data from the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER), with district-wise quotas ensuring fair distribution across regions. For applicants not registered in PSER, verification will be conducted through NADRA records to maintain accuracy and prevent misuse.

In a move aimed at ensuring seamless and transparent disbursement, all payments will be transferred directly into JazzCash accounts, with the provincial government bearing all transaction charges so that beneficiaries receive the full Rs. 100,000 without any deductions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the program is rooted in transparency, merit, and fairness, stating that the initiative is designed to restore dignity and provide meaningful financial support to deserving families. She added that the core objective is to ensure that no widow or orphan in Punjab is left behind or deprived of basic support.