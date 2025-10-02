New hefty fines announced for driving without license

KARACHI – Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced new fines for driving without a license, with penalties of up to Rs50,000 for heavy vehicles.

Addressing a gathering at a private hotel in Karachi, Memon shared that the new traffic regulations, approved by the Sindh government, would soon be enforced. He was joined at the event by Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho and DIG Traffic Syed Peer Muhammad Shah.

He said the new fines will be as follows: motorcyclists driving without a license will face a penalty of Rs20,000, car drivers will face Rs30,000, and those operating heavy vehicles without a valid license will be fined Rs50,000.

He explained that although the original proposal was to impose fines up to Rs100,000 for license violations, the Sindh government rejected such hefty penalties.

The decision to implement the new system, he stated, comes after years of requests and efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic violations in Karachi.

Memon emphasized that many residents mistakenly believe the installation of cameras in the city has made enforcement easier. However, he clarified that while the system for issuing driving licenses has improved, it still needs further refinement to effectively address the city’s traffic challenges.

“Until we enhance the process of issuing driving licenses, we won’t be able to improve the traffic system in Karachi,” he said.