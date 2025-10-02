Punjab introduces Flood Relief ATM Cards to aid affected citizens

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a major initiative to assist flood victims by issuing Flood Relief ATM Cards.

These new debit cards will be distributed to those affected by the recent floods in the province, following a detailed survey of the impacted areas.

Director-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, said the cards will be provided to victims based on the extent of the damage caused by the floods. The amounts allocated to each individual will be determined according to the nature and scale of the destruction they have suffered.

Earlier this week, the PDMA released a report detailing the flood damage across Punjab, stating that the survey will be completed within a month. The report outlines that a total of 3,775 villages across 27 districts in the province were affected by the floods.

Narowal, Sialkot, and Jhang were among the worst-hit districts, with 428, 377, and 322 villages, respectively, suffering damage.

To ensure the efficient distribution of funds, the Bank of Punjab will set up dedicated centers in affected areas.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will be responsible for sharing data related to the damages, while the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and NADRA will verify the extent of the losses.

The government aims to provide swift relief to those in need by utilizing technology and established banking systems, ensuring that the aid reaches the affected families in a timely and transparent manner.