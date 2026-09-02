Bise Lahore 9th Class Results Gazette Pdf 2026 Available For Download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the class 9th results 2026 for first annual examinations.

Students can check their results online through official website and via SMS. Those who are facing problem while accessing the website can get their results from the official gazette for class 9.

According to the gazette, overall pass percentage stands at 46.51% under the Part System.

A total of 287,597 candidates applied for the examinations, while 280,676 candidates appeared. Of those who appeared, 130,543 candidates successfully passed the examinations.