Faisalabad board class 9 results gazette 2026 – PDF download

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (9th Class) First Annual Examination 2026.

According to the result notification, the examination was held during April and May 2026. A total of 196,656 candidates appeared in the Matric category, while 100,708 candidates were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage stood at 51 percent, according to the salient features of the result released by the board.

Official Gazette 2026

The board has released the official gazette of class 9 results 2026. Students can check their results by download the PDF filed of the gazette.