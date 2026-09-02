Federal cabinet approves new local government system for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the introduction of a local government system in Islamabad, sources said.

According to sources, the Islamabad Local Government Bill will be presented before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior tomorrow for approval.

The proposed local government system will comprise three constituencies. Council membership will include representation for general councillors, women and minorities.

After approval by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the bill will be presented before the Senate and National Assembly for final approval.