Gold Price slides to Rs454,000 after losing Rs11,000 in a Single Day

Gold prices in Pakistan took another sharp hit on September 2, dropping by Rs11,300 in a single day and sliding to Rs454,036 per tola as global bullion rates also tumbled.
On Wednesday, the price of 24-karat gold tumbled to Rs454,036 per tola, marking one of the biggest single-day declines in recent sessions. The pressure was equally visible in the 10-gram rate, which dropped Rs9,688 to Rs389,262.
|Gold/Silver Category
|Rate
|24K Gold – Per Tola
|Rs454,036
|24K Gold – 10 Grams
|Rs389,262
|International Gold
|$4,315/oz
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs6,859
|22K Gold – Lahore
|Rs408,833
|21K Gold – Lahore
|Rs390,250
|Tezabi – Sell
|Rs6,700
|KG Bar – Sell
|Rs6,750
The domestic sell-off followed a sharp correction in international bullion prices. Gold lost $113 per ounce, settling at $4,315. The international decline has continued to weigh heavily on Pakistan’s local bullion market, pushing domestic gold rates sharply lower.
Gold was not alone in losing ground. Silver prices also fell on Wednesday, declining Rs270 per tola to close at Rs6,859.
Gold Rates in Lahore
The reported gold rates in Lahore were:
- Lahore: Rs446,000 / Rs445,000
- Pathoor: Rs440,000 / Rs438,000
- 22-karat gold: Rs408,833
- 21-karat gold: Rs390,250
- Tezabi (sell): Rs6,700
- KG bar (sell): Rs6,750
With gold prices now falling sharply on both domestic and international markets, investors and jewellery buyers are closely watching whether the correction will continue in the coming sessions.
Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs466,000 after Fresh Market Drop