Gold Price slides to Rs454,000 after losing Rs11,000 in a Single Day

Gold prices in Pakistan took another sharp hit on September 2, dropping by Rs11,300 in a single day and sliding to Rs454,036 per tola as global bullion rates also tumbled.

On Wednesday, the price of 24-karat gold tumbled to Rs454,036 per tola, marking one of the biggest single-day declines in recent sessions. The pressure was equally visible in the 10-gram rate, which dropped Rs9,688 to Rs389,262.

Gold/Silver Category Rate 24K Gold – Per Tola Rs454,036 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs389,262 International Gold $4,315/oz Silver – Per Tola Rs6,859 22K Gold – Lahore Rs408,833 21K Gold – Lahore Rs390,250 Tezabi – Sell Rs6,700 KG Bar – Sell Rs6,750

The domestic sell-off followed a sharp correction in international bullion prices. Gold lost $113 per ounce, settling at $4,315. The international decline has continued to weigh heavily on Pakistan’s local bullion market, pushing domestic gold rates sharply lower.

Gold was not alone in losing ground. Silver prices also fell on Wednesday, declining Rs270 per tola to close at Rs6,859.

Gold Rates in Lahore

The reported gold rates in Lahore were:

Lahore: Rs446,000 / Rs445,000

Pathoor: Rs440,000 / Rs438,000

22-karat gold: Rs408,833

21-karat gold: Rs390,250

Tezabi (sell): Rs6,700

KG bar (sell): Rs6,750

With gold prices now falling sharply on both domestic and international markets, investors and jewellery buyers are closely watching whether the correction will continue in the coming sessions.