Maryam Nawaz scraps E-bike down payment, sets Rs3,000 monthly instalment

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stopped the collection of down payments from students receiving electric bikes under the provincial government’s youth-focused e-bike scheme.

The chief minister also rejected proposals to charge students additional amounts apart from their monthly instalments.

Under the revised scheme, the Punjab government will bear the interest and insurance costs for the electric bikes. A proposal to set the students’ monthly instalment at around Rs3,000 has also been approved.

Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to open the e-bike portal this week to facilitate applications from eligible students.

The Punjab government has also given in-principle approval to gradually expand the CM Electric Bike Scheme to government employees, departments, the general public and delivery riders.

Transport Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, while briefing the chief minister, said students would receive a free helmet and safety rod along with the electric bike. He added that the bikes would be equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The government said students interested in receiving the bikes would also be provided free two-day training in electric bike riding on the chief minister’s instructions.

Authorities have been directed to ensure that eligible students receive their bikes within six weeks.