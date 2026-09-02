Pakistan Navy fires up Sea Spark 2026 Drills with Three Forces Joining In

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy kicked off its largest maritime exercise, ‘Sea Spark 2026’, in Karachi, bringing together warships, submarines, fighter aircraft, drones, Marines and special forces in a major test of the country’s combat readiness.

The exercise officially started on September 2, with Chief of the Naval Staff leading the opening briefing. Senior officers from Pakistan’s armed forces also attended the session.

Before exercise got underway, Naval Chief visited fleet units and inspected their operational preparedness. Speaking to officers and personnel, he stressed that the rapidly changing security environment required the armed forces to remain ready for any situation.

Sea Spark 2026

Sea Spark 2026 is not limited to naval operations. Personnel and assets from the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force are also taking part, creating a joint operational environment involving the country’s three military services.

Warships, submarines, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, Marines and special forces are being put through different operational scenarios to test their ability to work together and respond quickly to potential threats.

Naval Chief highlighted the importance of close coordination between the three services, quick decision-making and effective action across both traditional battlefields and the information domain.

A major focus of this year’s exercise is multi-domain warfare, with maritime, air, land, cyber, information and space capabilities being brought into a single operational framework.

Modern warfare is no longer fought only with ships, aircraft and missiles. Cyberattacks, drones, electronic systems and control over information can also influence the outcome of a conflict.

Sea Spark 2026 is therefore being used to rehearse how Pakistan’s armed forces could operate across these different domains while maintaining coordination and information superiority.

Protecting Pakistan’s Maritime Lifeline

The exercise carries wider strategic importance for Pakistan, whose trade and economic activity depend heavily on secure maritime routes in the Indian Ocean.

Sea Spark series has traditionally provided the Pakistan Navy with an opportunity to assess its preparedness for evolving security challenges, maritime threats, piracy and possible aggression. This year’s exercise comes as rapidly developing technologies, from drones to cyber warfare, continue to reshape naval operations around the world.

With the Army and Air Force participating alongside the Navy, Sea Spark 2026 also underlines Pakistan’s growing focus on joint military operations.