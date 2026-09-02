Sajjad Haider Khan takes Charge as Foreign Office spox as Andrabi heads to Geneva

ISLAMABAD — Sajjad Haider Khan replaced Tahir Hussain Andrabi as Foreign Office’s new spokesperson.

The transition was formally announced during Andrabi’s final press briefing, where the outgoing spokesperson introduced Khan to journalists and handed over the responsibilities of one of Pakistan’s most closely watched diplomatic posts.

Sajjad Khan brings vast diplomatic career to the position at a time when Pakistan faces an increasingly complex regional and international landscape.

Khan is currently serving as Director General South Asia and will now also assume responsibility for representing the Foreign Office before the media, explaining Islamabad’s foreign policy positions and responding to questions on major international developments.

His diplomatic profile includes assignments at Pakistan’s missions in Damascus, Budapest, Berlin and Jakarta, giving him exposure to diverse political, strategic and diplomatic environments.

Khan holds a master’s degree in Political Science from the University of the Punjab, Lahore. His experience was further strengthened by a five-year tenure as Pakistan’s ambassador to Belarus from 2020 to 2025.

His multilingual abilities are also expected to be an asset in his new role. Khan speaks Urdu, English, Arabic and Balti, while he also has considerable command of German, Indonesian and Russian.

As Sajjad Haider Khan takes the Foreign Office podium, his predecessor Tahir Hussain Andrabi is preparing for another major diplomatic assignment.

During his final interaction with journalists as spokesperson, Andrabi confirmed that he will now take charge as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Andrabi expressed confidence in Khan’s capabilities and voiced hope that his successor would effectively lead the Foreign Office’s media wing and carry forward its communication responsibilities.

Khan’s appointment comes at a particularly critical time for Pakistan’s foreign policy, with Islamabad navigating sensitive regional developments, international diplomatic pressures and rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics.

As Foreign Office’s public face, Khan will be tasked with presenting Pakistan’s official position on issues ranging from regional security and bilateral relations to major international developments.

His extensive overseas experience, South Asia portfolio, ambassadorial background and command of multiple languages give the new spokesperson a strong diplomatic profile as he steps into the spotlight.