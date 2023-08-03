Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to realize your strengths and weakness as a professional. Your consistency and determination will repay you in life. Be conscious of your promotion by dint of your labor and output.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have to receive news of financial benefits from your friends. You have to try for completing tasks being delayed earlier. Stay focused and excited. Help others in distress as a matter of human welfare.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel inferior and jealous after receiving hammering at workplace. Try to work more   harder and with a intent to achieve all set goals. Be friendly and frank in taming others who have been feeling offended by your approach in past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day offers the toughest challenges in official works. You have to get response from your investment in stock exchange. Stay at home tonight and complete online tasks which were due on your part.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may help you to   get the best understanding from any informative tour. Decide the best decisions in professional life. Lead from the front as team leader. Be practical and progressive in life.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today you   will get reward of your positive energy which will also nullify negativity in your surroundings. You may impress all superiors with your best work today.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it's now mandatory to monitoring children's activities after their negligence. In this time of economic distress, it is important to pay closer attention to company activity. Be positive and practical.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more and unlimited avenues open for your abroad visit. You must keep a positive attitude to follow suit a proper and legal process to achieve your set goals. Don't become fool to carry away by others' hypocrisy and double standard behavior of your colleagues. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you need to adopt a very rational approach in life. Your nature and friendly mindset will succeed you. Don't rely on others without any confirmation. Be vigilant and sensible in life affairs.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, enjoy the pulse and drive yourself with the spur of the moment. Be a strong-headed man to tackle all issues. Help others in their tasks but don't let them take this favor as granted.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, life has been testing your nerves but be brave and strong to deal all. Love others who seek your kindness. Don't waste time and focus energies in the assigned tasks. Be moody and impulsive in leisure. You have to recognize your talent and unleash when it required.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

This day reminds you that pending tasks must be accomplished at every cost. You need some holy and spiritual practice to mediate and reflect. Have a faith in your abilities and strive to achieve these goals as committed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29 July 2023

10:04 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank market

10:06 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.

Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.

Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 3, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: