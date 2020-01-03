Land dispute claims 5 lives in South Waziristan
Share
PESHAWAR - At least five people were killed and another four got wounded in a shootout between two rival groups in South Waziristan on Friday.
According to media reports, the incident took place in Darikhel area of tehsil Azam Warsak on early Friday morning, after two rival groups came across and started indiscriminate firing at each other over a dispute on a piece of land.
As a result of heavy firing five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds.
A heavy contingent of FC force and police reached the area to control the situation. Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation the incident.
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol aircraft, drones into ...08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019