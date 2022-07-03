19 die as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan's Shirani district
Web Desk
12:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
19 die as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan's Shirani district
Source: File photo
Share

QUETTA – At least 19 people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a Quetta-bound bus fell into a ravine in Shirani district of Balochistan.

According to the Shirani assistant commissioner, the passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Rawalpindi when it plunged into a deep ravine near Danasar area of Shirani district.

Shirani district’s assistant commissioner, however, said the incident took place within the limits of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospitals in Zhob and Mughal Kot, said the assistant commissioner.

The reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained. The deceased have also yet to be identified.

PM Shehbaz expresses sorrow over

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Balochistan bus accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to provide immediate and the best medical care to the injured.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. He directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts. He ordered the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

More From This Category
Military leadership authorised to hold talks with ...
11:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz suspends ‘illegal’ FED at airports
09:41 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
No more early closure of markets in Punjab ahead ...
10:47 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistani-American lawyer Khizr Khan to receive ...
08:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
PML-N could steal by-election with umpires' ...
11:59 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
IG Railways suspends constable for misbehaving ...
06:12 PM | 2 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan’s new bold photos in saree set internet on fire
10:18 AM | 3 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr