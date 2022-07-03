19 die as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan's Shirani district

QUETTA – At least 19 people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a Quetta-bound bus fell into a ravine in Shirani district of Balochistan.

According to the Shirani assistant commissioner, the passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Rawalpindi when it plunged into a deep ravine near Danasar area of Shirani district.

Shirani district’s assistant commissioner, however, said the incident took place within the limits of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospitals in Zhob and Mughal Kot, said the assistant commissioner.

The reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained. The deceased have also yet to be identified.

PM Shehbaz expresses sorrow over

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Balochistan bus accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to provide immediate and the best medical care to the injured.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. He directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts. He ordered the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured.