Republic TV Broadcast ‘Hijacked’ during prime-time show of Indian host Arnab Goswami

NEW DELHI – A fresh wave of cross-border hacking jolted another Indian TV network, and it sparked concerns over the security of the country’s broadcast infrastructure after Republic TV’s live transmission was reportedly disrupted during a prime-time program hosted by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The incident occurred when Republic TV was airing a live broadcast, and viewers witnessed unexpected banners and unrelated videos appearing on screen, briefly interrupting the program and fueling speculation that unknown hackers had compromised the channel’s broadcast management system.

🚨🇮🇳🇵🇰 JUST IN: Pro-Pakistan hacking groups are claiming to have compromised Republic TV, the network led by Arnab Goswami. The claim has not been independently verified. If confirmed, it would be the latest incident in the ongoing cyber exchanges involving Indian and Pakistani… pic.twitter.com/785GlM8vvV — War Tracker X (@WarTrackerX) July 3, 2026

The attackers may gained unauthorized access to the broadcaster’s transmission infrastructure, allowing them to interfere with the live feed. However, Republic TV and the relevant authorities have not released a detailed official statement confirming the nature or cause of the disruption.

The reported incident adds to a growing list of alleged cybersecurity challenges involving Indian media organizations. Reports claim that Sun TV Network, TV9 Telugu, Freedom TV Live, Freedom TV Kannada, and ABP Live have also experienced cyberattacks or security-related incidents in recent months, raising broader questions about the resilience of India’s media infrastructure.

These back to back incidents exposed vulnerabilities within Indian broadcast and digital transmission systems. Experts warn that successful interference with live television programming would represent more than a technical glitch as it would signal potential weaknesses in systems responsible for delivering news to millions of viewers.

The cyber incident garnered attention to the growing role of hacktivist groups in regional cyber operations, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions. In Several Pakistani channels and website also faced defacements, other forms of cyber disruption aimed at spreading messages or disrupting access to information.

An Indian group claimed responsibility for compromising Samaa TV’s digital platforms and used the incident to issue warnings of further attacks. However, cybersecurity experts generally caution that statements released by threat actors should be treated carefully until independently verified, as such groups often exaggerate the scope or impact of their operations.