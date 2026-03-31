PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s WhatsApp Hacked in Latest Cyberattack

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp hacking continues to target Pakistani users and the latest victim is Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, whose WhatsApp account was reportedly hijacked by cybercriminals on Tuesday.

The attackers began exploiting his contact list by sending fraudulent messages requesting money, prompting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief to issue an urgent public warning.

Gohar quickly confirmed attack through his official account on X (Twitter), warning the public about the ongoing threat. After incident, the messaging application WhatsApp was completely removed from his personal smartphone as a safety measure.

Urgent – my WhatsApp number was hacked this morning sometime about 11am. The WhatsApp now stand deleted from my cell; some requests for money transfers have been made – please ignore all such requests while I seek recourse to the concerned authorities. Thanks — Barrister Gohar Khan (@BarristerGohar) March 31, 2026

These fraudulent messages reportedly request urgent money transfers, a common tactic used by cybercriminals to trick victims into sending funds.

Gohar also urged everyone to ignore any financial requests coming from his compromised number. He stressed that such messages are fraudulent and should not be trusted. Meanwhile, he has contacted the relevant authorities and is actively pursuing steps to regain full control of his account and stop the ongoing misuse.

WhatsApp account hijackings are rapidly becoming more frequent as Cybercriminals increasingly target messaging platforms to impersonate victims and scam people within their contact networks.

This high-profile breach reveals that even senior political leaders are not immune to cyberattacks. Hackers often focus on politicians, executives, and other influential figures because their contact lists may include wealthy individuals, making the scam more profitable.

Cybersecurity specialists warn that WhatsApp hijacking has surged in 2026 due to increasingly sophisticated techniques. Criminals commonly use methods such as SIM swap fraud, AI-powered social engineering, and voicemail hacking to gain access to victims’ accounts.

Instead of attempting to break the platform’s encryption, attackers typically target the verification process. By intercepting login codes or tricking users into revealing them, hackers can quickly take control of an account.

Warning signs of a compromised account may include a sudden loss of mobile signal, receiving verification codes that were never requested, or discovering unknown devices linked to the account.

If a WhatsApp account is hijacked, experts advise reinstalling the app and logging in again immediately using the registered phone number. This action can automatically force the attacker out of the account and help restore access to the rightful owner.