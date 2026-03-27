Whatsapp On These Mobile Now Lets You Use Two Accounts At Same Time

ISLAMABAD –If you want to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on your phone, it is likely to become possible, as WhatsApp lets you run two accounts at once, and thats without switching between two WhatsApp accounts.

Previosuly people used WhatsApp simple and WhatsApp business so interact but hassle is gone. Now, you can run two accounts at once, keep your chats when switching phones, and easily clear out heavy media files, all designed to make your WhatsApp life smoother and smarter.

The instant messaging app is rolling out major update today, packed with features iPhone users have been waiting for years. The app now displays each account’s profile photo in the bottom tab, so you’ll always know which persona you’re messaging as.

The Meta owned app WhatsApp is making chat transfers smoother than ever, whether you’re moving messages between devices in the same ecosystem or switching from iOS to Android. This means upgrading to a new phone no longer comes with the headache of losing your entire conversation history.

The new Manage Storage feature allows users to delete large files directly from a chat, including an option to remove just media files while keeping the conversation intact. This smart cleanup tool helps free up space without forcing you to delete entire chats.