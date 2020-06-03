PM Imran hails top spy agency’s sacrifices for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the sacrifices and tireless efforts being made by the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) for country.
The prime minister along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and SAPM Dr. Moeed Yousuf visited the headquarters of the country’s premier spy agency, said PTI on its official Twitter handle.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG ISI, received the PM on his arrival at Headquarters.
The prime minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty.
“A comprehensive briefing was given to the Prime Minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability,” it said in the tweet.
