21 die due to heavy rains in KP 

PESHAWAR – At least 21 people died and 37 other injured due to heavy rains during the last 48 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, at least thirty houses were completely while ninety-seven houses partially damaged across the province.
Meanwhile, the concerned district administrations are working to reopen the blocked roads for smooth flow of traffic.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.
He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landsliding.
The chief minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.
DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that directives have been issued to all DCs to carry out relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
