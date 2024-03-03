Search

21 die due to heavy rains in KP 

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 3 Mar, 2024
21 die due to heavy rains in KP 

PESHAWAR – At least 21 people died and 37 other injured due to heavy rains during the last 48 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, at least thirty houses were completely while ninety-seven houses partially damaged across the province. 

Meanwhile, the concerned district administrations are working to reopen the blocked roads for smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.

He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landsliding.

The chief minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that directives have been issued to all DCs to carry out relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 3, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 3, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

