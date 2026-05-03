PSL 11 Final Prize Money: Around Rs14 Crore for Champions, Rs8.3 Crore for runners-up

LAHORE – PSL 11 is all set for grand finale, but this time, the stakes go far beyond the trophy. The battle for glory turned into a high-pressure showdown, with massive prize money adding even more fire to the contest.

PSL 11 champions are now set to take home around Rs 14 crore, while runners-up will still walk away with Rs 8.3 crore. As Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen prepare for the final clash, fans are excited for power-pack action.

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB introduced separate prize structure for franchises competing in the final, turning the title clash into not just a battle for glory, but also a multi-million-dollar contest.

PSL 11 Prize Money

PSL 11 champions will receive USD 500,000, while the beaten finalists will still walk away with a significant USD 300,000. Adding another competitive layer, a further USD 200,000 has been reserved for the franchise recognized for excellence in player development, highlighting the PCB’s push to reward long-term investment in talent. On top of this, players of the winning team will share a massive USD 500,000 prize pool, making the final even more high-stakes.

The PCB described this as a historic step, aligning with earlier directives from chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who had signaled a revamped reward structure aimed at boosting the league’s growth and competitiveness.

On the field, the final promises a blockbuster clash between 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and sensational newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen, who have taken the tournament by storm in their debut season.

Zalmi stormed into the final with authority, crushing Islamabad United by 70 runs in the qualifier and sending a strong message of intent. Their experience and firepower have once again made them title contenders.

But the Kingsmen have scripted one of the most dramatic runs in PSL history. Finishing fourth in the league stage, they defied expectations by eliminating Multan Sultans and another three-time champion in consecutive knockout matches to secure a stunning place in the final.

The rivalry already carries history. The two sides met earlier in the tournament, where Zalmi narrowly survived a last-ball thriller, winning by just four wickets in a match that went down to the wire.