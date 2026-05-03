PSL 11 Final: Peshawar Zalmi, Hyderabad Kingsmen lock horns in ultimate clash for trophy today

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is bracing for night of explosive cricket drama as the Pakistan Super League final PSL 11 brings together two completely contrasting forces, Peshawar Zalmi and the unpredictable, momentum-charged Hyderabad Kingsmen, in a showdown that promises fireworks at Gaddafi Stadium this evening.

Peshawar Zalmi is built on consistency, class, and control. Led by star player Babar Azam, Zalmi advanced into final after crushing Islamabad United by 70 runs in the Qualifier. Zalmi have been the tournament’s benchmark team, boasting the top run scorers and leading wicket-taker of the season, underlining their dominance across all departments.

Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis delivered relentless consistency at the top, allowing Mohammad Haris to attack freely in the powerplay. The middle order, featuring names like Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, and James Vince, has added depth and flexibility. With the ball, Sufiyan Muqeem has emerged as the tournament’s standout wicket-taker, while Ali Raza’s raw pace, Khurram Shahzad’s discipline, and the return of Bangladesh quick Nahid Rana add serious firepower. Iftikhar Ahmed’s surprise bowling impact and support from Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal, and others complete a fearsome attack.

Finishing fourth in the league stage, Kingsmen refused to surrender. They stormed through the eliminators, beating Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in back-to-back knockout thrillers to reach the final.

Hunain Shah has been their miracle man, delivering clutch yorkers and unforgettable final-over heroics. Usman Khan has emerged as a destructive force, combining raw power with unorthodox dominance. Captain Marnus Labuschagne, inexperienced in T20 leadership before this season, has transformed into an emotional and tactical leader, fully embracing the intensity of PSL cricket.

Glenn Maxwell remains the wildcard. Support from Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Maaz Sadaqat, and others has added depth, while bowlers like Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Riley Meredith, and Maheesh Theekshana have powered their knockout run.

Peshawar Zalmi squad

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Khalid Usman, James Vince, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali.

Hyderabad Kingsmen squad

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Glenn Maxwell, Kusal Perera, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Maheesh Theekshana, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Shayan Jahangir, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood.

The narrative could not be more dramatic: Zalmi, the polished machine built on numbers and dominance, versus Kingsmen, the emotional underdogs who survive on momentum and miracles.

Lahore Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Conditions

Pitch conditions at Gaddafi Stadium remain consistent with recent matches, having been used in a double-header earlier in the season. The weather is expected to stay clear, with only a slight drop in temperature and no rain threat.

And beyond glory, there is also big money at stake as PSL champions will take home $500,000, while the runners-up will receive $300,000.