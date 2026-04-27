PSL 11 final tickets put on sale today – Check complete price list

LAHORE – The tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 final scheduled for 3 May are set to go on sale at 4pm from today, 27 April at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at 18 designated TCS Express Centres in Lahore from Tuesday at 10am.

PCB said fans should aim to reach the stadium by 18:30 PKT to witness the Curtain Closing Ceremony before the Final Match of the Tournament.

Fans can buy VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) tickets for PKR 6,000, while the premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available for PKR 4,000. First class enclosures, which comprise of Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz, are priced at PKR 2,000.

Seats in the Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq, which are categorised as General enclosures, will be available for a minimum of PKR 1,500.

The thrilling action of the HBL PSL 11 final can also be enjoyed from the VVIP enclosure (Waqar Younis) at the Iqbal End whose tickets can be bought for PKR 8,000. The tickets for Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End will carry a price of PKR 10,000. The PCB Gallery tickets are prized at PKR 12,000.