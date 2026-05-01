Hyderabad Kingsmen set 187-run target for Islamabad United in PSL 11 Eliminator 2

LAHORE – In the second eliminator of Pakistan Super League, Hyderabad Kingsmen posted 186 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, setting Islamabad United a target of 187 runs for victory.

Playing at Gaddafi Stadium, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Hyderabad Kingsmen produced a strong total, led by an unbeaten 61-run knock from Usman Khan.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne contributed 39 runs, while Saim Ayub scored 38 and Kusal Perera added 37 runs.

For Islamabad United, Imad Wasim took two wickets, while Chris Green, Richard Gleeson and Faheem Ashraf claimed one wicket each.

The winner of today’s match will face Peshawar Zalmi in Sunday’s final, while the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament. The PSL 11 Final is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Sunday.

Playing XI

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.