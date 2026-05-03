Rawalpindi woman gives birth to girl after being Raped for months in Hotel room

RAWALPINDI – Shock and anger after a disturbing case reported from Pirwadhai police jurisdiction in Rawalpindi, where a woman claims she was confined in a hotel for a long time and repeatedly subjected to sexual assault.

She gave birth to girl, but the newborn was also taken from her and used to blackmail her. According to police, Khalid Hamdani, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, took immediate notice of the case after the complaint. A team formed under the supervision of Saad Arshad and led by Syed Azhar Shah registered an FIR, arrested a key female suspect, and recovered the minor child safely.

The survivor, who hailed from Vehari, told police she moved to Rawalpindi nearly nine years ago with her father in search of work. After her father returned home, she continued living at a local hotel in Pirwadhai, where she alleges the abuse began.

In her statement, she accused the hotel manager, identified as Saeed and a woman, Tayyaba alias Aaliya, of locking her in a room and forcing her into repeated rape attempts with multiple men. She said threats were used to silence her, including warnings of violence if she attempted to contact her family.

She became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl at Civil Hospital, Rawalpindi. Upon returning to the hotel, she claims the child was forcibly taken from her, and she was threatened with death if she spoke out.

The woman mentioned bieng repeatedly pleaded for the return of her daughter but was refused. She also alleged continued abuse and blackmail by the accused, who she says exploited her vulnerability to maintain control over her.

After recently marrying man identified as Mujahid, the survivor said she gained the courage to approach authorities and seek justice.

The key culprit has been taken into custody, the child has been recovered safely, and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities said efforts are underway to arrest other suspects involved.

The case triggered widespread outrage on social media and among civil society groups, with many demanding strict punishment for those involved and stronger protections for vulnerable women. Activists have also called for improved monitoring of low-cost accommodations and better support systems for victims of abuse.