Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh resigns as LHC judge

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh has resigned from his position as a judge, sending his resignation to President Asif Ali Zardari.

He described serving as a judge as an honour and a matter of pride, saying his years on the judicial bench had been among the most significant and professionally fulfilling years of his career.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh said that after his resignation, he had decided to pursue legal scholarship, policy research and comparative judicial practice. He also said he was leaving the bench with a continued commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

The judge also sent a copy of his resignation to the Registrar of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh was appointed as an LHC judge on May 7, 2021, and was due to retire in 2036.

He is a graduate of the London School of Economics and a barrister of Middle Temple.

Before his elevation to the Lahore High Court, he served as an elected member of the Pakistan Bar Council for five years from 2016 to 2020 and also headed the council’s Human Rights Committee.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh is the son of senior lawyer Akram Sheikh, a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.