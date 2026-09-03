Sole surviving baby of PIMS Nursery fire remains in critical condition

ISLAMABAD – The only baby to survive a tragic fire at the nursery of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) remains in critical condition, while her parents have appealed to the nation to pray for her recovery.

The baby, identified as Ezel, is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Her mother, Asifa Bibi, said the infant was affected by smoke and remains weak because she was born prematurely. She said Ezel was born on August 12 after a pregnancy of six months and 10 days and is the couple’s first child.

The baby’s father, Waqas, said her condition fluctuates, improving one day before deteriorating the next. He said she was being given blood transfusions, but her condition continued to worsen.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said he had visited the children still receiving treatment and described them as critically ill patients requiring intensive care.

The tragedy occurred when a fire broke out in the nursery of the gynaecology ward at PIMS. Rescue sources said the fire started at around 6:45am after an air-conditioning compressor reportedly exploded. The fire was extinguished, while cooling operations continued.

Hospital authorities said 15 babies were present in the nursery when the fire broke out. A female doctor managed to rescue only one baby, while the other 14 newborns died.

Rescue teams quickly reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. The district administration said six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances participated in the rescue operation.

Nurse Razia Noreen, who helped save Ezel, said she also tried to rescue the other babies but could not re-enter the nursery because of the intense fire and heavy smoke.