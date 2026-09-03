Today Gold Prices in Pakistan – 03 September 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs454,036 after a massive drop in international bullion prices. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which decreased by Rs9,668 to Rs389,262.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Category Rate 24K Gold – 1 Tola Rs454,036 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs389,262 22K Gold – 1 Tola Rs416,199 21K Gold – 1 Tola Rs397,307

International Gold Prices

The decline in Pakistan followed a major correction in the global gold market. International gold prices dropped $113 per ounce to $4,315, putting downward pressure on domestic bullion rates.

Gold prices in Pakistan are closely linked to international bullion prices, meaning significant movements in global markets are generally reflected in local rates.

Silver Price Also Drops

Silver also recorded a decline in the domestic market. Its price decreased by Rs270 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs6,859 per tola.

The weekend decline represents a notable correction from the elevated gold prices seen recently. Market participants are now monitoring international bullion prices for further direction, as additional movements in global gold prices could influence rates in Pakistan.