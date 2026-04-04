High-tech cameras stolen from 200km section of Sukkur-Multan motorway

SUKKUR – Multiple high-tech surveillance and speed cameras were stolen from the Sukkur-Multan section of the M5 Motorway, spanning nearly 200 kilometers.

The stolen equipment includes cameras, solar panels, street lights, and poles, particularly in the Ghotki district near Jahankhan Jungle, where the situation is described as especially severe.

Some police security posts were also stripped of their roofs, lights, and reflectors, and the posts appear abandoned.

Additionally, service area street lights are non-functional, and recently installed solar reflectors are reported to be 90% damaged.

Due to the theft and malfunction of the cameras, motorway police have reverted to older manual methods, placing speed cameras on the roadside to issue fines.

Officials and local authorities are now under pressure to restore security and surveillance on this critical federal project, highlighting serious mismanagement of the M5 Motorway.