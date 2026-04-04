Lahore man arrested for attempting to rape disabled girl

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rape a mentally disabled girl in Sanda area of Lahore.

Police said the suspect entered the girl’s home while her father was away and tried to commit the crime.

However, local residents intervened, preventing the attack and physically confronting the suspect.

The police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Basharat, and further investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, three individuals—Fazl, Shahroz, and Iftikhar—who took the law into their own hands and beat the suspect, have also been arrested.

Cases have been filed against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation wing for further proceedings.

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl was raped and murdered in front of her disabled brother in an area of Sheikhupura.

According to police, the girl named Minahil Batool was home alone caring for her brother while her family attended a wedding in Ferozwala.

Unknown assailants entered the house, sexually assaulted her, and killed her by slitting her throat before fleeing.

The family discovered her body upon returning home. Police have collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.