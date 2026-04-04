Rs150 per litre subsidy on diesel: Know about Punjab’s latest relief package

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief package for farmers, aimed at providing financial support and reducing the impact of rising fuel costs.

Under the plan, farmers cultivating up to 25 acres of wheat will receive direct financial assistance.

Additionally, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs150 per litre on 10 litres of diesel per acre to help farmers manage increasing costs.

In her message, the chief minister noted that global oil price hikes have affected fuel prices in Pakistan, impacting farmers’ expenses.

She emphasized that the government stands with farmers and is taking all possible measures to protect their interests.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted that she is personally overseeing the subsidy system to ensure transparency and effectiveness so that financial benefits reach every eligible farmer.

She described farmers as the backbone of the province’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding their rights.