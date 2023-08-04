Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023

Web Desk 09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2023
Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you may spend maximum time with your fiancée. Don’t get engaged in arguments with the parents because they will take it as disrespectful. Stay out with friends to finalize business deals informally. Be straightforward in either accepting or rejecting deals.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you may be in the most blissful mood to complete all tasks within time frame. You may be assigned the challenging tasks surprisingly.  Be focused for accomplishing these tasks timely at workplace. Don’t become panic and panic over domestic stressful matter.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may make everyone happy and consented for new business. Your friends will try to get you engaged in spiritual activities. Be joyful and exciting to enjoy the available time among friends and family.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day reminds you to chalk out new plans for taking initiating for effective marketing campaign. Stay cool and composed to organize the events ahead at official level. Your inborn talent in dealing various persons will enhance your cadre. You might need loan from closet friend.

Leo (July 22 - August 22)

This day may test your nerves and courage to work independently and efficiently with new team. Your communication and leadership skills help you to impress across the board. You may feel vibes from romantic and loving beloved who has been angry at your indifferent attitude. Be smart and feel the pulse now.

Virgo (August 22 - September22)

Today, you will get offended from spouse who wants your love and time. Spare time for her and kids from hectic schedule to make them happy and contented. Be conscious of health issue and take proper diet as you used to be earlier.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may needs your will- power and resistance while facing severe criticism. It day seems to be very good because you will be applauded at work place by your superiors and colleagues. Be motivated and inclined for the

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you might have an unexpected dinner arranged from the boss. You will be surprised for this appreciation. Your work has been applauded in official circle. Don’t be emotional and try to tolerate others mistakes. Make plan for a grand party to show your gratitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This day may bring you the happiest news of your wedding with beloved by the parents. You may feel surprised and amazed to hear this development. Your target recovery may be delayed due to present inflation. Live happily and share pleasure all around.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, it’s a time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment. You will feel over-joyed and elated for completing set targets by the superiors earlier. Relish time with friends who have been very supportive and well-wishers of your success.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, an unseen and unexpected feeling of depression and dismay may haunt you entire the day. You must deliver your best talent with the entire team. Being a rational and sensible man, you should shun any negativity and criticism.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you keep on fluctuating between conflicts and duty bindings. Make yourself clear and composed to follow suit heart- sensation. Be happy and satisfied at what you have been accomplishing in your field. Be optimist and practical.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29 July 2023

10:04 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SC reconstitutes bench to hear Toshakhana case

11:22 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023

09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 199 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 4, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: