Foreign Women’s Mobile Data sparks new Twist in Raza Dar Case

ISLAMABAD – The high-profile case involving two foreign women in Lahore has taken a dramatic new turn as conflicting accounts, fresh arrests, unseen pictures, and claims of digital evidence have intensified public debate over what really happened.

According to reports, police claims surrounding the case raised questions after statement from one of the foreign women and a photograph allegedly taken shortly after the women escaped surfaced online. The picture shows two women standing in a frightened condition alongside a traffic warden and police officers after they fled from the suspects and sought refuge inside a nearby shop.

Reports said a traffic warden rescued the women after they ran into the shop and immediately alerted police, who then took them into protective custody. Authorities had reportedly been attempting to trace the women before they managed to escape.

Investigators widened the probe. Police have reportedly arrested four additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to eight. Among those detained is a suspect allegedly known as “Boss,” who reportedly suffered broken legs after jumping from a rooftop during an attempted escape.

Dar allegedly orchestrated the incident along with another cousin, who is also among those arrested. The report claims the women were unlawfully confined for two days, during which they were allegedly subjected to sexual assault. It is further alleged that the suspects forced the victims to make video calls to their parents while demanding ransom and that one suspect transferred approximately $70,000 from one victim’s digital wallet into his own account.

Father of one of the women contacted French authorities, who subsequently alerted Lahore Police through the emergency helpline. Police continued searching for two days before recovering the women, after which the Foreign Office and the French Embassy were informed of the incident.

Amid probe, TV host and vlogger Mansoor Ali Khan presented alternative account based on information he said was obtained from investigative sources. According to him, preliminary technical evidence and the initial investigation do not support the rape allegations and instead point toward a major financial dispute involving investment transactions worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He claimed that digital evidence recovered from mobile phones suggests the dispute centered on approximately $500,000 in investments rather than the allegations that initially dominated headlines. Khan further claimed that when police initially attempted to locate the main suspect, Raza Dar’s mobile phones were switched off.

Dar family informed police themselves, voluntarily shared Raza Dar’s location, and requested that authorities proceed with his arrest in accordance with the law, journalist said. Police subsequently arrested Raza Dar from Lahore’s Defence area, while the two foreign women were reportedly recovered near the airport.

The analyst further claimed that investigators recovered data from the women’s mobile phones after taking them into custody. The recovered digital evidence allegedly indicates that the women were involved in an investment business that accepted substantial funds from investors while promising financial returns, before a serious dispute arose over the money. He further alleged that the investigation uncovered evidence relating to investments totaling approximately half a million dollars.