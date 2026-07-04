IHC suspends NHA order on 50% extra toll tax for vehicles without M-Tag

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has suspended a National Highway Authority (NHA) notification regarding the collection of 50 percent additional toll tax from motorists without an M-Tag or with insufficient balance.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a two-page written order on a petition challenging the NHA directive dated May 30, 2025. The court instructed that the additional toll charges should not be collected until further notice.

The case was filed against the imposition of extra toll tax on motorways in situations where vehicles either do not have an M-Tag or have low account balance.

The petitioner’s counsel, Jalal Haider, argued that the NHA notification is unlawful and not in accordance with legal provisions.

The court issued notices to the National Highway Authority and other relevant parties, directing them to submit written responses by August 3.

The interim ruling halts the implementation of the contested policy until the court reaches a final decision on the matter.